WOW! U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MARCO RUBIO:
"These people living in Gaza are savage animals.." pic.twitter.com/Icvy2zS6MH
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) July 23, 2025
One thought on “U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MARCO RUBIO: “These people living in Gaza are savage animals..””
Like so many others, it seems “Hamas” is the only card he has left to play. Poor, sorry soul/souls, committed to lying, committed to genocide.
