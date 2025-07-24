BREAKING: Three officers shot in apparent ambush in Lorain, Ohio—suspect dead

By Roberto Wakerell-Cruz – The Postmillennial

Three Lorain police officers were shot on Wednesday afternoon in what officials are calling an ambush outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

Two of the officers were flown to a trauma center in critical condition, while a third was treated locally for non-life-threatening injuries, says News5 Cleveland. The incident occurred around 1:15 pm near an industrial area in Lorain.

Mayor Jack Bradley confirmed the time and location and stated that one suspect had been killed. He did not provide information about how the suspect died or what led to the shooting. When asked whether a second suspect may still be at large, Bradley said he could not confirm that detail, according to the New York Times.

Bradley noted that the two most seriously injured officers were airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, the area’s closest Level 1 trauma facility. The third officer was taken to Mercy Health in Lorain.

All three officers serve with the Lorain Police Department, which consists of about 100 officers in total, according to the mayor.