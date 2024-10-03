U.S. Sending Thousands More Troops to Middle East to Support Israel, One Day After Biden Said He Wouldn’t

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Joe Biden on Sunday told reporters that he will not deploy more troops to the Middle East only for the Pentagon to announce one day later that America will be sending “thousands” of more troops to defend Israel.

From the AP, “The US is sending a few thousand more troops to the Middle East to boost security”:

The U.S. is sending a “few thousand” troops to the Middle East to bolster security and to defend Israel if necessary, the Pentagon said Monday. The announcement follows word that Israel has already launched limited raids across the border into Lebanon. The additional forces would raise the total number of troops in the region to as many as 43,000. The increased presence will involve multiple fighter jet and attack aircraft squadrons, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters. […] The additional personnel includes squadrons of F-15E, F-16, and F-22 fighter jets and A-10 attack aircraft, and the personnel needed to support them. The jets were supposed to rotate in and replace the squadrons already there. Instead, both the existing and new squadrons will remain in place to double the airpower on hand. On Sunday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that he was temporarily extending the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and its embarked air wing in the region. A U.S. official said the extension will be for about a month. A second carrier, the USS Harry S. Truman, departed Virginia last week and is enroute to Europe. It will head to the Mediterranean Sea and will again provide a two-carrier presence in the broader region. It’s not expected to arrive for at least another week.

Biden apparently believes he has been lobbying Israel for a ceasefire (while his handlers are making sure the US is sending Israel more aid than ever):

At the White House, President Joe Biden said Monday that “I’m more aware than you might know” about reports that Israel is planning a limited ground incursion into Lebanon after nearly a year of fighting with Hezbollah, and said he wants a cease-fire immediately. Asked about the reports, Biden said, “I’m more aware than you might know, and I’m comfortable with them stopping. We should have a cease-fire now.”

This reminds me of how Pentagon officials just completely blew off President Trump’s orders to get us out of Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Former White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn literally stole letters off Trump’s desk to prevent him from terminating a “free trade” agreement with South Korea and never faced any repercussions for it.

In July, Biden delivered a speech boasting that “the US is not at war anywhere in the world” even though his administration had just bombed Yemen hours earlier.

It appears he’s being kept in the dark while Antony Blinken and Jeff Zients run his administration.

We’ve been told repeatedly that Biden in his personal dealings with Netanyahu has been pushing back hard against his war efforts yet his administration policy-wise is doing everything Israel wants and more.