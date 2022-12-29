U.S. Virgin Islands Sues JPMorgan Over Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal

On Tuesday, the U.S. Virgin Islands filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase for alleging the bank profited from Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme.

The lawsuit also accuses JPMorgan of “turning a blind eye” to suspicious activity that occurred from Epstein’s account.

In the lawsuit, U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George stated “Over more than a decade, JPMorgan (JPM) clearly knew it was not complying with federal regulations in regard to Epstein-related accounts as evidenced by its too-little too-late efforts after Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.”

The lawsuit claims, “Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan.”

The lawsuit argues JPMorgan failed to make proper regulatory filings that would have tipped off the government to Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes.

The U.S. Virgin Islands isn’t the only one suing JPMorgan.

In November, two anonymous women who have accused Epstein of sexual abuse, filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank for benefitting from Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes.

The suit states JPMorgan and Deutsche bank “provided special treatment to the sex-trafficking venture, thereby ensuring its continued operation and sexual abuse and sex-trafficking of young women and girls.”

