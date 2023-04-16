UK network Channel 4 premiered a new “body positive” program. by Ivan Trumpovic

https://twitter.com/QualityTweets78/status/1645400249211539456

One thought on “UK network Channel 4 premiered a new “body positive” program. by Ivan Trumpovic

  1. Demonry, expanding its reach, sticking out its chest and proclaiming in a devilish voice “YOU’RE CHILDREN ARE MINE!!!” This, followed by an evil laugh and foul smell.

    The rape of innocence delights the devil. The death of the devil is imminent.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*