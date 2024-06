Ukraine lunch US ATACMS Missiles into Crimea today. This after Joe Biden & The West granted Ukraine permissions to strike Russian soil using American weaponry. You are all witnessing the early days of World War Three in real time.

🚨🌎 Ukraine lunch US ATACMS Missiles into Crimea today. This after Joe Biden & The West granted Ukraine permissions to strike Russian soil using American weaponry. You are all witnessing the early days of World War Three in real time.

