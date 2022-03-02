Unbelievable New Chip Acts like a Human Brain





AI News

Feb 22, 2022 • Scientists created a new type of Computer Chip which has the ability to constantly rewire itself just like the human brain and is thus able to more efficiently adapt to new processes. This is a new type of neuromorphic computing and holds great promise for future and better Artificial Intelligence models which more closely resemble how humans behave. You will not believe this unbelievable AI Robot Computer Chip!