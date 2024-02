Unelected EU head, Ursula von der Leyen, blames the European farmer protests on everything except the one thing that is actually causing them. Namely, the deliberate war on agriculture being waged by unelected globalists as a means of seizing control of the global food supply—and thereby control of the global population.

