“Unfortunately, Yes”: Separatist Leader In ‘Donetsk Republic’ Says Things Moving Towards War: RIA

(Update 12:30 ET): Russia’s RIA is now reporting that the head of the Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic, when asked whether things are moving towards war, said “unfortunately, yes.”

RIA is quoting the head of the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic responding to the question of whether things are moving towards a war, and he says "unfortunately, yes" #Ukraine #Russia — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Donetsk Republic separatists say they plan to evacuate approximately 700,000 people to Russia.

(Update 11:05ET): Futures have taken the elevator to session lows after Russia’s RIA reports a large explosion occurred near the separatists’ government building in the center of Donetsk.

Here are photos of the explosion that occurred after dark local time in Donetsk…

… and which has been attributed to a car bomb assassination attempt.

Donbas breakaway government says a car exploded near their HQ in Donbas/Donetsk. So we can all calm down — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 18, 2022

The news slammed US equity markets to session lows…

… hammered the ruble, which is now down 1.6% against the dollar…

… and pushed safe havens such as Treasuries and gold higher.

Update (0950ET) : Now the second Donbas republic has announced it has initiated the evacuation of civilians as there are reports that intense fighting has broken out at various spots along the line of contact.

“The leader of the second self-declared republic in eastern Ukraine has announced that the evacuation of civilians to Russia is being organized,” CNN reports after pro-Russian separatist leaders in Donetsk hours ago announced the same.

Some of the first footage to have emerged of the evacuations in progress…

Footage from Donetsk apparently showing orphans being loaded onto buses leaving for Russia. pic.twitter.com/1BBVjaLewl — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) February 18, 2022

Leonid Pasechnik of Luhansk People’s Republic, said in a statement the evacuations began “due to the escalation of tension on the contact line, instructed the heads of the territories of the Republic to ensure the organized evacuation of the population… and help the population in the delivery to border checkpoints.”

He added “the Russian Federation is ready to provide organized reception and accommodation on its territory of residents of the Luhansk People’s Republic.”

Update (0845ET) : During a press conference in Moscow with Belarus leader Lukashenko, Putin appeared to offer (perhaps) a slightly less rancorous tone…

*PUTIN: RUSSIA ISN’T AGAINST TALKS ON U.S. SECURITY PRPOPOSALS

ON U.S. SECURITY PRPOPOSALS *PUTIN: KYIV JUST NEEDS TO DISCUSS CONFLICT WITH SEPARATISTS

*PUTIN: BELARUS DRILLS ARE DEFENSIVE, DON’T THREATEN ANYONE

Meanwhile the narratives continue to duel:

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE BLINKEN SAYS WE ARE SEEING SCENARIOS OF RUSSIA CREATING FALSE PROVOCATIONS IN UKRAINE

IN UKRAINE PUTIN SAYS WE ARE SEEING RISING TENSION IN DONBASS, NEED TO IMPLEMENT MINSK PEACE AGREEMENTS

Additionally Putin says:

“Right now we are seeing a deterioration of the situation” in eastern Ukraine.

While blame-scaping is obvious in the narratives, they both agree that ‘tensions are rising’.

As we detailed earlier, citing the risk of ‘conflict escalation’, separatists in Donbas (Eastern Ukraine) have announced the evacuation of women, children, and the elderly at the contact line to Russia, according to Interfax.

The leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin says, claims to have agreement with government of Russian Rostov region to host people.

Full letter (emphasis ours):

Dear residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic! Countrymen! In recent months, we have been observing a daily increase in the number of military personnel and lethal weapons by Ukraine, including Smerch and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, NLAW rocket launchers, as well as Javelins and Stingers along the entire line of contact. Today their guns are aimed at civilians, at us and our children. The armed forces of the enemy are in combat formations and are ready for the forceful capture of Donbass. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will soon give an order to the military to go on the offensive, to implement a plan to invade the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. I appeal to all the inhabitants of our state. The armed forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic, having experience in conducting military operations, are in constant combat readiness, fully capable of protecting the civilian population and infrastructure. Nevertheless, when the enemy shells the settlements of the Republic, the life and health of our citizens may be endangered. Therefore, from today, February 18, a mass centralized departure of the population to the Russian Federation has been organized. First of all, women, children and the elderly are subject to evacuation. We kindly ask you to listen and make the right decision. Temporary departure will save the life and health of you and your loved ones. By agreement with the leadership of the Russian Federation, places for the reception and accommodation of our citizens are ready in the Rostov Region. The evacuees will be provided with everything necessary. All conditions have been created for a quick transition at checkpoints. The heads of enterprises and institutions need to organize the departure of the families of employees. Headquarters of territorial defense – to provide transport for the evacuation of civilians. Dear fellow countrymen, I ask you to remain calm and calm. Together we will stand and win! Denis Pushilin,

Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic

It appears the evacuation is under way…

