UNIFIL Peacekeeper Wounded in Israeli Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.com

Israeli drones have carried out another drone attack on UNIFIL peacekeepers in southern Lebanon this weekend, wounding one of the personnel when they dropped a grenade on their position near Kfar Kela.

This was the second incident of Israel dropping a grenade on peacekeepers in the area this month, and the third and just over a month. The UNIFIL issued a statement condemning the attack as “another serious violation of resolution 1701 and shows disregard for the safety of peacekeepers implementing their mandate.”

The statement also called on Israel to stop carrying out attacks on or near the peacekeepers trying to rebuild stability in southern Lebanon after Israel’s 2024 invasion.

The IDF confirmed the attack, claiming it dropped the grenade to disperse “suspects” who were working on a “Hezbollah site.” The statement also vowed to continue operating against “terrorist activity” in southern Lebanon.

This is in keeping with the IDF presenting anyone and everyone trying to rebuild after the 2024 war as “suspects” and the restoration of any buildings damaged in the invasion as “terrorism.” No evidence was provided by the IDF to suggest the site had anything to do with Hezbollah or that the people there were in any way suspicious.

IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said that the military “investigated” the incident against the UNIFIL and that they reinforced measures in the future to ensure safety when they drop grenades near UNIFIL personnel.