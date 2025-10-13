Whitney Webb:
"It's probably a couple hundred ['oligarchs' who run the world], probably smaller than that…especially with the technology they have today, it's never been easier for the few to control the many….and they have their men…in every government everywhere."
This… pic.twitter.com/k5XIMdYwzw
— Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) October 11, 2025
She just doesn’t “know what to call them.” Really, Whitney? Well, why not just ask Nate.
.
Hehe galen! 😉
Hey Whitney (and all you other talking heads) –
JUST…
CALL…
THEM…
jews