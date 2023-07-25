Unvaccinated Transplant patients are being murdered in Canada – Four Alberta Judges have legalized murdering the unvaccinated & leftist lawyers tell us they’re coming after all of us NEXT time.

DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD

Garnet Harper was denied a kidney transplant because he wasn’t vaccinated. No doctor or hospital in Ontario would perform the surgery, despite his two brothers volunteering to donate. Garnet tragically passed away on May 22, leaving behind his wife of 12 years and their 5… pic.twitter.com/R2wQacgEZN

— COVID VACCINE INJURIES .COM (@Storiesofinjury) July 20, 2023