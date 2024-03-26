US Claims Israel Is Following International Law, Not Blocking Aid

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The State Department claimed on Monday that Israel is using US weapons without violating international or US law despite the massive civilian casualties in Gaza and the starvation blockade imposed on the Strip.

Under a new national security memorandum, the US requires countries armed with US weapons to provide assurances that they won’t violate international law or block humanitarian assistance. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant gave the assurances in a letter he issued earlier this month.

The State Department is also claiming Israel is not violating international law by imposing restrictions on aid entering Gaza, which has caused severe levels of acute food insecurity for 100% of the Strip’s population.

“We’ve had ongoing assessments of Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law. We have not found them to be in violation, either when it comes to the conduct of the war or the provision of humanitarian assistance. We view those assurances through that ongoing work we have done,” said State Department spokesman Matt Miller. The State Department has until May 8 to submit a report to Congress on Israel’s compliance with international law.

By backing the Israeli assurances, the Biden administration can continue to arm Israel to support the slaughter in Gaza, which has killed over 32,000 Palestinians, including over 13,000 children. The certification from the US came after a video was released of an Israeli drone killing four unarmed Palestinian men in a series of strikes. The last man was killed while trying to crawl away from the scene of the initial drone strike.

Dozens of congressional Democrats have urged President Biden to suspend military assistance to Israel by invoking foreign assistance laws that prohibit aid to countries that block humanitarian assistance. But so far, the pressure hasn’t worked, as the $1.2 trillion funding bill President Biden signed over the weekend included $3.8 billion in annual military aid for Israel.

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris said she wouldn’t rule out “consequences” for Israel if it launches a ground assault on Rafah, which is packed with 1.5 million Palestinians. But she did not specify if that meant a reduction of military aid. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to insist he will attack the city no matter what the US thinks.