One thought on “US Congress woman Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out Israel for pushing America into Wars

  1. Gee it only took you almost two years to do this? Look out, MTG, AIPAC just might have you “swatted” and Trump just might pull a “primary” crapola on you like he did Thomas Massie, the only Republican Rep not with its AIPAC “babysitter.” And “Christian” Zionists might “pray” you go to hell over this… Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah! Ever hear of Israel’s war crime against the sailors on the USS Liberty????? You’re a bit too late, lady!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*