US embassy just REMOVED all their Ukraine BIOWEAPON LAB DOCUMENTS from the website… Here they are…

There is something fishy going on… Yesterday, the US Embassy removed around 2p.m. all their Ukraine Bioweapon lab documents from their website.

https://ua.usembassy.gov/embassy/kyiv/sections-offices/defense-threat-reduction-office/biological-threat-reduction-program/

Try by yourself… If you go on their website, you will see a bunch of pdfs files on the left side of the page. Now press on one of the links… Just in the last day they removed all the PDF files from the embassy website here:

https://ua.usembassy.gov/embassy/kyiv/sections-offices/defense-threat-reduction-office/biological-threat-reduction-program/



The good news is they are still archived:

https://web.archive.org/web/20170130193016/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-kharkiv-eng.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20210511164310/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-luhansk-eng.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20170221125752/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-dnipropetrovsk-eng.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20210506053014/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-vinnitsa-eng.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20170207122550/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-kherson-fact-sheet-eng.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20170223011502/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-ternopil-fact-sheet-eng.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20170208032526/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-zakarpatska-fact-sheet-eng.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20170202040923/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-lviv-dl-eng.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20170201004446/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-lviv-rdvl-eng.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20161230143004/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-eidss.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20210506212717/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-pathogen-asset-control.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20170207153023/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-dnipropetrovsk-rdvl_eng.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20170211022339/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/kiev-ivm-fact-sheet-eng.pdf

These labs are co-run by Fauci’s EcoHealth Alliance and rumor is Russia’s entire military operation right now is unofficially to either secure and/or destroy these labs and gather evidence.



Could it be that Russia isn’t at war with Ukraine but is just focussed on destroying those biolabs? Can we truly say RUSSIA IS NOT AT WAR WITH UKRAINE?

The United States have EIGHT (8) bio-weapons (military) labs in Ukraine. They are NOT run by China or Russia, but by ONLY the U.S.

Why do you think none of this has been mentioned by Joe, Kamala, POSaki or anyone in that administration? All of them had children employed in Ukraine. Hmmm. Why was that?

AND, why aren’t the Russian armed forces killing civilians all around them? This is why – They are not after the Ukrainians. The civilian Ukrainians received guns to protect themselves from the fleeing cabal & their corrupt Soros military. [GAB]

