US House passes bill to sanction International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing arrest warrant for Israeli PM Netanyahu. They voted 243-140-1 to sanction anyone associated with the International Criminal Court’s efforts to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute any “protected person” of the US and its allies— namely, Israel.

