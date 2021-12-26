USS Milwaukee Warship Confined in Cuba After COVID Outbreak Hits Fully Vaccinated Crew

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

On Friday the US Navy announced that the USS Milwaukee warship was forced to remain in port after a COVID outbreak hit its 100% vaccinated crew.

The infected sailors are being isolated on the ship at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.

The Daily Mail reported via MidnightRider.

A US Navy warship with a fully vaccinated crew has paused its deployment in Cuba on Friday following a COVID outbreak. The USS Milwaukee, a littoral combat ship, has been forced to stay in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay where it had stopped for a visit. The ship had only been on the water for less than two weeks following its deployment from Mayport, Florida, on December 14 where it was heading into the U.S. Southern Command region. The Navy said in a statement that the ship’s crew is ‘100 percent immunized’ and that all of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated on the ship away from other crew members.

Gateway Pundit