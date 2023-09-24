Utah gender clinic performs sex changes on minors despite being ‘fully aware’ of permanent side effects

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A Utah gender clinic is performing “irreversible” sex changes on minors despite being fully aware that they can cause permanent side effects, which lasting physical changes, including sterility.

According to documents obtained by America First Legal, the drugs and sex change procedures with permanent side effects, many of which are not FDA-approved yet still given to minors, include hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers, and surgeries such as mastectomies, vaginoplasty, phalloplasty, and metoidioplasty.

Despite being aware of the implications, the University of Utah’s gender clinic administers these “gender-affirming” drugs to minors.

The University of Utah’s “feminizing therapy options” state that estrogen use in biological males can “cause some permanent” changes to the body, including expansion in the chest and a number of changes to the body that are “variable” in reversibility.



According to the document, the “risk of feminizing therapy options” include high blood pressure, blood clots, heart disease, diabetes, liver and kidney disease, non-cancerous tumors of the pituitary gland, gall stones, breast cancer, headaches and migraines, and loss of fertility.

The risks also include “irreversible breast growth” despite transgender activists’ and Democrat lawmakers’ continuous claims that these treatments can be “reversible,” America First Legal reports.

When signing the consent documents, minors must acknowledge that these procedures can cause permanent shrinkage of testicles and immature sperm which can cause infertility.

In addition, minors must acknowledge that taking estrogen can cause heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms, and strokes leading to death.

The University of Utah’s “masculinizing therapy options” state that the permanent side effects of taking testosterone as a biological female can result in “scalp hair loss, a deepened voice, facial and body hair growth, and clitoral enlargement,” according to documents.

The clinic notes that the FDA has not approved the use of testosterone for “gender-affirming hormone therapy,” and that using it raises the risk of heart disease, diabetes, liver disease, high cholesterol, increased red blood cell count, headaches and migraines, emotional changes, and infertility.

When it comes to puberty blockers, the clinic acknowledges that they can cause decreased density in the bones, and adds that it lacks long-term studies on the impact puberty blockers have on brain development.

Despite the documents having a long list of permanent side effects that can be irreversible, America First Legal pointed out that the FAQ section on the consent claims the effects of puberty blockers are “fully reversible and there is no long-term effect on fertility related to the blockers after the blockers are stopped.” The document notes that “it is important to discuss” fertility options prior to starting cross-sex hormones, but adds that “for some people it is important to discuss options for fertility preservation before beginning puberty blockers.”



America First Legal obtained these documents from the University of Utah Health: Gender Management and Support Clinic following a public records request to obtain documents related to “gender-affirming care” procedures which is the chemical castration and genital mutilation of children, properly called sex changes.

These documents come as Democrat lawmakers across the country, including President Biden, seek to further advance sex changes on minors. While Republican-controlled states have banned minors from getting sex changes, Democrat-controlled states like Washington and California have signed legislation declaring “sanctuary status” for minors seeking “gender-affirming care.”