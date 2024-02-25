Vaccinators in New Zealand Fear for Their Lives As Public Rise Up Against ‘Pandemic Genocide’

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Thousands of nurses in New Zealand say they now fear for their lives as the public begin rising up against the genocide committed against them during the pandemic.

The names and details of over 12,000 vaccinators in New Zealand was recently leaked online. The Te Whatu Ora data breach has left nurses who administered the deadly shots fearing a backlash from an angry public.

