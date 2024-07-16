Vance fought for a stand-alone bill to send money to Israel but not for our southern border https://t.co/eWeqN68ehn
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 16, 2024
3 thoughts on "Vance fought for a stand-alone bill to send money to Israel but not for our southern border"
Well Mr. Vance, here’s what our greatest ally is up to:
https://x.com/Kahlissee/status/1812479093864120726
Guess you just love burying children alive. You BAST*RD!!!!!!!!!
why doesn’t anyone ask him.. if Israel is ONE of our greatest allies who is THE greatest??
Just a guess, but he might answer: “SATAN!!”
