VAX PURGE CONTINUES: US Army Officially Begins Dishonorably Discharging Soldiers Who Haven’t Taken The Experimental Vaccine

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson

Last week, the U.S. Army joined the other branches of the US military in their efforts to purge the ranks of all vaccine dissenters announced the separation of three soldiers who refused to take the experimental jab. This is the first time the military branch has dishonorably discharged soldiers over the mandate.

Also included in this initial round of cuts were six Army leaders who were stripped of their ranks, including two battalion commanders. There were also over 3,250 citations handed out to soldiers who are still refusing to comply with the mandate, according to a US Army statement released on March 18th.

Dishonorable discharges are expected to ramp up over the coming weeks as the military brass look to finally enforce the mandate after months of it being in place.

From the US Army:

“As of March 17, 2022, the Army has separated 3 Soldiers for refusing the lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, Army commanders have relieved a total of six Regular Army leaders, including two battalion commanders, and issued 3,251 general officer written reprimands to Regular Army Soldiers for refusing the vaccination order. As the Army accesses and discharges Soldiers and continues to refine data tracking processes, the vaccination percentages will vary slightly.”

As of the latest publicly available information, there are thousands of soldiers in the Army alone that have not taken the experimental vaccine as of yet. In all, there are already over 2,600 troops who refuse to take the vaccine under any circumstances and thousands more who have applied for medical and religious exemptions. However, the Army has only granted a total of 9 exemptions in total since Biden announced the mandates, so receiving one is more than a longshot.

The Army has been the slowest of all five US Military branches to begin punishing troops over their compliance with the vaccine rules. In the other branches, they have been kicking out dissenters for months with thousands of world-class soldiers being forced out of the ranks across the board.

From American Military News:

“The Army revealed the three vaccine-related involuntary separations, along with other changes in its service-wide vaccination records, in a statement to American Military News. With these three separations, the Army now joins the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force, which have already separated hundreds of service members from the military over vaccines. Between the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force, the military has separated a total of 1,797 service members. As of this week, the Navy has involuntarily separated 544 sailors. The Air Force has separated 212 Airmen. The Marine Corps has separated 1,038, more than all other branches combined.”

As America’s enemies abroad work to become stronger, the US Military is busy pushing woke ideology and gender theory, while simultaneously purging the ranks of some of its most effective and decorated members for refusing to become a science experiment.

Meanwhile, Biden and the rest of the uni-party, Warhawk DC Swamp – and their bootlickers in the establishment media – are all pushing for Americans to go lay down their lives for ‘global democracy’ in a hot war with Russia.

Gateway Pundit