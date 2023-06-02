VIRAL VIDEO: California high school teacher instructs students on how to get pleasure from anal sex, to buy sex toys from Target by Katie Daviscourt

An educator at El Dorado High School in Placentia, California was captured on video giving students explicit instructions during class on how to have pleasure during anal sex, and where to find sex toys that will stimulate the prostate gland.

The video, posted to the Instagram account @edhscaughtlacking, shows the educator, sitting atop a desk in front of a classroom full of students, discussing why anal sex is pleasurable for gay men, with an enlarged image of a prostate gland behind her.

“You don’t have to go inside the booty hole you can actually just push on the seam and that stimulates the prostate gland,” the educator told her students. “They apparently really like that.”

“So that’s why, for male and male, anal sex is still very pleasurable because of the fact that it hits the prostate and there’s a lot of nerve endings in your booty, as well,” the educator explained, according to the video.

She then told the class that the prostate gland is equivalent to the “g-spot” for women, and shared places where students can purchase sex toys that stimulate these areas.

“If you go to Target, seriously, if you go to Target and go where the tampons and pads are, they have they just look like a little box but if you open it up, there’s like a Velcro front to the box, you open it up and then ‘BAM’ sex toys,” she explained.

One student interrupted and said that sex toys can also be purchased as CVS pharmacies and the educator responded, “Yes! CVS has them too. A lot of them.”

“So that’s why when you look at the toys, a lot of them look like this,” she said, making a gesture that included a hooked finger insinuating that position stimulates both the “g-spot” and prostate gland, video shows.

The California Board of Education approved new statewide comprehensive sex education laws in 2019 to include LGBTQ inclusivity for health education under the California Healthy Youth Act, which has been heavily criticized by parents.

Following the updated sex education laws, hundreds of parents and residents of California communites expressed their opposition of the LGBTQ framework to the Instructional Quality Commission, which is an advisory to the state board, according to EdSource.

The concerned community members took issue over the curriculum that addresses the “sexual health of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender students and those questioning their sexual identities,” the outlet reports.

The video of the El Dorado High School educator discussing anal sex to students was also shared on Wednesday to Twitter, and has recieved immense scrutiny.

The Placentia-Yorba Linda School District issued a statement to The Post Millennial, saying that the teacher had been placed on leave since learning of the incident. “The Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District (PYLUSD) is aware of a video circulating on social media that involves an El Dorado High School (EDHS) employee. The individual involved has been placed on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation; however, due to employee confidentiality, additional details regarding the status of the individual will not be disclosed.Please know that our school district has a very explicit set of expectations for the conduct of our employees. District employees are trusted to exercise professional judgment when deciding whether or not a particular issue is suitable for study or discussion. In the classroom, employees act on behalf of the district and are expected to follow the adopted curriculum, and they should not advocate personal opinions or viewpoints.With that being said, PYLUSD and EDHS will continue to work diligently to ensure that all students are afforded the opportunity to learn in a safe and respectful environment.” This article has been updated with a comment from the school district. “I have no problem with sex education in HS environment. Use condoms to prevent disease. Birth control, how to find resources and talk about with adults. But, simply put, teaching them how to find the clit and prostate and how to “get people off?” and find sex toys?” explained another. “They’ve got time for THIS but not enough time or money for STEM and the arts! What travesty!” another said. “It’s kink ed at this point. When did reproductive education change into Sex Ed?” one user asked.