Warning: every dollar you donate to the Red Cross is bringing America to her knees by the Revoler

Recently, The Daily Caller published a bombshell story involving The Red Cross that should’ve gotten a lot more attention than it did

That’s why it was great to see respected filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza discussing the scandal on his podcast recently.

So, it turns out that The Red Cross is actually helping illegals make their way into the United States.

The Daily Caller piece claims The Red Cross is passing out “pamphlets” to migrants in Mexico, who are making their way over illegally.

The Daily Caller also reported the pamphlets include maps showing illegals the routes they can take to get to hotels and into US cities. In addition, they offer “how to” tips on surviving the illegal journey and even include birth control.

The Daily Caller

The American Red Cross has maps and guides for migrants to make the dangerous journeys to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to documents exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The map, which is part of a packet stamped with the International Committee of the Red Cross and American Red Cross logos, shows a list of resources, including hotels, clinics and shelters where migrants can get support in Mexico and Central America. The maps include clearly defined lines leading to cities along the U.S. border. The organization also has a guide to “self care” along the journey, which includes tips on how to survive the desert and disease, how to safely jump on trains, and how to obtain contraceptives.

Many are proably reading this annd wondering why on earth would The Red. Cross do such a thing? Well, that answer may be found in all the government contracts and projects The Red Cross is involved with on behalf of illegals.

It appears that illegal immigration is a very lucrative business for The Red Cross.

The U.S. government tasks the American Red Cross, whose logo is on the guide for migrants south of the border, with allocating millions of dollars in taxpayer funds to support illegal migrants released into the country.

If we didn’t have a flood of illegals at the border and folks pouring into the US, The Red Cross would seemingly lose a lot of power and a great deal of money.

The American Red Cross sits on the board of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Food and Shelter Program and is tasked with allocating funding to nongovernmental groups supporting the illegal migrants. The FEMA program received $350 million from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in February; the American Red Cross is tasked, along with other NGOs, with allocating some of those funds to support migrants after they’ve crossed the southern border and are processed with a court date. The organization is not only facilitating help for illegal migrants in the U.S., but appears to be helping migrants make their journeys far south of the border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has recorded a record surge in illegal migration at the southern border, where federal authorities encountered more than 2.3 million migrants in fiscal year 2022 and more than 870,000 between October and January.

As mentioned earlier, Dinesh also discussed this very serious topic on his podcast.

This is very concerning, especially for hard working Americans who donate to The Red Cross. It certainly makes you wonder exactly where you’re money is going.

And speaking of donations – there was a time when The Red Cross touted that 91 cents from every dollar donated went towards humanitarian causes.

That sounds remarkable, right?

Yes, but sadly, it’s not true. Not by a long shot, according to experts.

ProPublica:

Once donated dollars are in Red Cross hands, the charity spends additional money on “management and general” expenses, which includes things like back office accounting. That means the portion of donated dollars going to overhead is even higher. Just how high is impossible to know because the Red Cross doesn’t break down its spending on overhead and declined ProPublica and NPR’s request to do so. The difference between the real number and the one the Red Cross has been repeating “would be very stark,” says Daniel Borochoff of the watchdog group CharityWatch. “They don’t want to be embarrassed.”

Living in Joe Biden’s economy isn’t easy, so it’s important to be fully informed about the charities you donate to.

It’s always a good idea to make certain the charity you give to reflects your core values. And as it stands now, every dollar you donate to The Red Cross could in some way go towards bringing this country to her knees.

Sadly, this nation is plagued with problems. We have homeless Americans and US vets living on the streets, and American families struggling to make ends meet. Not to mention the environmental disaster that’s unfolding in Ohio. We could sure use The Red Cross’ help on those issues, not bringing in more illegal aliens.

Something to think about before you donate.