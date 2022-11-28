Washington Post Describes Play About Pedophiles “Brilliant”

Gateway Pundit – by Anthony Scott

The Washington Post recently wrote a lengthy piece about “Downstate” a play about pedophiles.

In the article, the play about pedophiles is described as “brilliant”.

The plotline in Downstate is about how pedophiles are treated inhumanely and in harsh ways after they serve their prison sentences.

Here is the opening of the WaPo article titled ‘Downstate’ a play about pedophiles. It’s also brilliant.’

Take a deep breath and try to ruminate calmly on the position playwright Bruce Norris takes in his scintillating new play, “Downstate”: that the punishments inflicted on some pedophiles are so harsh and unrelenting as to be inhumane.

Many users on Twitter quickly pushed back at the Washington Post for praising a play about pedophiles.

Judges Already Give Pedophiles Sweet Heart Deals. Why Do The General Population Need To Sympathize For Them… pic.twitter.com/6AZWdy9yK2 — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) November 28, 2022

The Washington Post refused to review Hoaxed but they loved this one. pic.twitter.com/lQDNZ8Xw4v — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 27, 2022

The Washington Post had no problem criticizing Dinesh D’Souza’s 2,000 Mules production about election fraud but when it comes to a play about pedophiles they find it appropriate to push the production on the masses. In the last year, some members of the far left have called for the word “pedophile” to be replaced with the phrase “minor-attracted person” which goes to show there’s a sinister agenda that is promoting pedophilia.

Gateway Pundit