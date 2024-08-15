Washington ranked most dangerous state to live in the US

By Ari Hoffman – The Post Millennial

Washington state was ranked the most dangerous state to live in for 2024 due to rampant crime, according to a new study from WalletHub, which ranked all 50 states for safety based on violent crime, property crime, traffic-related fatalities, and total law enforcement employees per capita.

The Evergreen State came in dead last making it the most dangerous place in the United States to live in for this year. Washington beat out Oregon, Colorado, California, and other Democrat-controlled states to take the dubious “honor.” The safety ranking is evaluated by looking at the violent crime and property crime rates, traffic-related fatalities per capita, and total law enforcement employees per capita of a given state.

Despite the scenic beauty and tech industry, Washington has the least amount of police officers per capita in all of the US. The massive exodus of police began in 2020 following the riots across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Municipalities including the Seattle City Council voted to defund the police in response to the riots and the failed policy led to the lowest amount of officers in Seattle since the 1950s.

During the riots, Democratic governor Jay Inslee failed to use the National Guard to quell the violence. Democratic Attorney General Bob Ferguson failed in his job to address the crime that spiked on his watch and used his office to persecute police officers.

Recently in desperation, Seattle’s police department announced that it was accepting applications from DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients, who, under the Obama administration, entered the US illegally as minors and were able to defer action on deportation and gain work authorization.

Additionally, the Democrat-controlled State Legislature enacted anti-police policies including restricting police pursuits which caused a spike in crime and led to Washington being among the states with the highest levels of car theft in the US. In 2023, Seattle, Washington’s largest city, broke its all-time homicide record. The Evergreen State’s property crime rate is the worst in the US and also has high rates of theft, larceny, kidnapping, and abduction.

As a result of the crime, auto and property insurance rates have skyrocketed. WalletHub also ranked Washington poorly in terms of affordability.

Even first responders are not immune from the rampant criminality. Seattle firefighters are regularly the targets of assault, vandalism, and theft.

Washington is also among the top in the US in homelessness and drug use and is the epicenter of the fentanyl crisis.