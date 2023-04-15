Washington State Democrats Pass Bill Allowing Government to Take Children from Parents Who Refuse Gender Transition Surgeries by Howard Roark

Katie Daviscourt, a journalist based in Seattle, Washington, has reported that the Washington State Legislature has passed SB 5599, a bill that allows the state to take children away from their parents if they refuse to consent to their child’s gender transition surgeries. The bill was passed with the support of all Democrats and the opposition of all Republicans.
Senator Marko Liias, a Democrat from Washington, issued a statement after the bill passed, in which he defended the government’s right to intervene in parental decision-making when it comes to critical, life-altering decisions for their children. Liias argued that the bill would help ensure that children who may not have supportive families at home do not end up on the streets when seeking protected health services, such as reproductive health services or gender-affirming care.
According to the legislation, certified shelters can contact the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) in lieu of parents in certain instances, such as when a youth is seeking reproductive health services or gender-affirming care. The bill is designed to provide housing options to those in crisis and ensure that at-risk youth have a roof over their heads during an already challenging period in their life.
However, critics of the bill have raised concerns about the government’s ability to interfere in parental decision-making and take children away from their families. Some have argued that the bill infringes upon the fundamental rights of parents to make decisions about their children’s health and well-being.
Despite the controversy surrounding the bill, supporters argue that it is an important step towards protecting vulnerable young people in the state. Danni Askini, the Executive Director of Gender Justice League, has hailed the bill as a crucial move towards ensuring that all young people in Washington State have the right to be safe, true to themselves, and to live free of violence.
The passing of the bill has sparked a heated debate about parental rights, government intervention, and the protection of vulnerable youth. Some have called for greater transparency and public dialogue about the issue, while others believe that the government has a responsibility to step in and protect at-risk youth when necessary.
As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the bill will be implemented and whether it will have a significant impact on the lives of young people in Washington State. What is clear, however, is that the debate around parental rights and government intervention in critical decision-making for children is far from over.
The Democrats’ radical agenda has gone too far. It is time for the American people to stand up and demand that their rights be protected. We must fight against this outrageous violation of parental rights and the Democrats’ attempts to impose their views on our children.
3 thoughts on “Washington State Democrats Pass Bill Allowing Government to Take Children from Parents Who Refuse Gender Transition Surgeries by Howard Roark”
Every day we hear about the horrors of censorship, but I don’t see it getting connected to the parent/child issue. I mean what could be greater censorship than being blocked from raising you child as you see fit? This is a horror beyond horrors, a communist torture technique pouring vinegar in the wound: “Not only have we corrupted your child, but you can’t fkn do anything about it!!”
How long will we let the torture go on?!!
“Censorship is a form of torture and murder of the mind.”
— Gary Barnett
“If all mankind minus one were of one opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind.”
— John Stuart Mill
“Let us be clear: censorship is cowardice. It masks corruption. It is a school of torture: it teaches, and accustoms one to the use of force against an idea, to submit thought to an alien ‘other.’ But worst still, censorship destroys criticism, which is the essential ingredient of culture.”
— Pablo Cuadra
.
The jewish method of winning is, and always has been, to simply eliminate any & all competition. Of course it is cowardice, of course it is corrupt but that is the way it has been since the first jew shrieked “Oy Vey!”. They are eternally at odds with humanity & have NEVER achieved anything by any fair means. When your secret service has the motto “By deception we wage war” it should be obvious what you’re up against. Not grasping this fundamental truth, that many great men have warned us of throughout history, leads to peril EVERY time.
