Washington State gun shop sells hundreds of high-capacity magazines in 90-minute window ban was overturned

By The Post Millennial

A Washington State gun shop owner sold hundreds of high-capacity magazines in the narrow, 90-minute window after a judge found the state’s ban on them unconstitutional, before the state Supreme Court issued an emergency stay on the ruling.

Last week, a Cowlitz County judge ruled that the Evergreen State’s ban on high-capacity guns was unconstitutional, but Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed for an emergency stay on the order, which was granted by the state’s Supreme Court. This resulted in the ban on the sale, manufacture, distribution, and import of gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds remaining in place, at least temporarily.

A hearing is scheduled for April 17.

However, Wally Wentz, the owner of Gator’s Custom Guns in Kelso, who challenged Washington’s high-capacity magazine ban, with the help of the Silent Majority Foundation, took advantage of the narrow window.

Wentz opened his store on an off day and posted on Facebook that it was “magazine day” at his store.

Wentz told KGW8 there was “A flow of constant ‘thank yous,’ ‘Do you have this?’ ‘Do you have that?’ ‘How many can I have?'”

One customer asked, “Is there a limit?” to which he replied, “What’s your limit on your gold card?”

Despite the emergency ruling, Wentz told the outlet that he expected the appeal. Of the state Supreme Court, Wentz said “It’s going to be a tough argument to throw this out. If they do, it’s really going to smell like fish.”

Wentz added that he lost 30-40 percent of his business due to the ban and would appeal the case to the US Supreme Court if necessary.

He said, “If we do lose in there, we’re going to appeal — just like we knew the state would appeal this week. If we get to those folks in black dresses, it’s going to be a dogfight.”