Watch: Biden Press Secretary Declares Herself A “Historic Figure” by TYLER DURDEN

“A year in this role, there’s been a couple of things that has made me incredibly proud. Many things have made me incredibly proud to be at that podium during this historic moment,” Jean-Pierre said during an interview on the grio.
“This is a historic administration. I’m a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day. But this is also a historic making administration because of this president,” she added.
So humble.
KJP is, of course, referring to her skin colour and her sexuality, which she never misses a beat to harp on.
