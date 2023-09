WATCH — Congressman Ronny Jackson criticizes the Biden administration for causing a national security crisis by encouraging over 7 million migrants to illegally enter the country from 120 different nations, including Russia, China, Iraq, and Afghanistan, with 70% being unaccompanied adult males.

