WATCH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells Elon Musk he hopes he can work within the “confines” of the First Amendment to “stop anti-Semitism” on X.

WATCH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells Elon Musk he hopes he can work within the “confines” of the First Amendment to “stop anti-Semitism” on X. pic.twitter.com/MiGQAgm1TP — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) September 18, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



