“We Are In Urgent Need For Help”: NYC Mayor Starts Freaking Out Over Impending Wave Of Illegal Migrants

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday warned that the city should brace for more than 1,000 new migrants arriving every week, which will coincide with cuts in critical city services, as a key Biden administration policy on immigration is set to expire this week.

Adams added that state and federal governments have “mostly ignored” please from the city to fund the influx of asylum seekers who are in ‘desperate need of help,’ the NY Daily News reports, citing the mayor’s statement.

“Our shelter system is full, and we are nearly out of money, staff and space,” said Adams, adding “This can’t continue.”

Adams’ speech comes as the city’s primary shelter system, which stood at 61,379 on Thursday, was set to break the 2019 record of 61,415, as at least nine migrant buses arrived on Friday.

The Biden administration has been using the Title 42 border policy, a controversial tool former President Donald Trump used to keep asylum seekers in Mexico, since mid-October to stem the flow of asylum seekers who streamed into the city seeking refuge. But that policy is set to run out on Wednesday. -NY Daily News

The expiration of Title 42 will be a topic of intense focus next week, as border cities such as El Paso, Texas are heavily preparing for a surge of new arrivals. The Trump-era law was designed to limit the spread of Covid-19 by quickly expelling asylum seekers. It was struck down under a federal court ruling last week, and is expected to cause a surge of migrants to key cities across the country – particularly after Texas officials began busing people to major liberal strongholds, such as New York.

“We have been told in no uncertain terms that … we should expect an influx of buses coming from the border and that more than 1,000 additional asylum seekers will arrive in New York City every week,” said Adams, adding “We are in urgent need for help.”

Adams cautioned that New Yorkers could pay a steep price.

“Truth be told, if corrective measures are not taken soon, we may very well be forced to cut or curtail programs New Yorkers rely on,” said the mayor, adding that New York’s ability to handle new arrivals is in question.

“These are not choices we want to make, but they may become necessary, and I refuse to be forced to choose new arrivals over current New Yorkers.”

The dire warning marked the most strident call yet for help from Adams, who in October praised Biden’s Title 42 strategy to lower the number of asylum seekers straining the city’s social services. The city is coping with the needs of more than 31,000 asylum seekers, running 60 emergency shelters, four humanitarian relief centers and two welcome centers, said Adams, who laid the blame on politicians from both sides of the aisle.. -NY Daily News

According to Adams, “We’ve already spent hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars paying to clothe, feed, house, and support this deeply in-need population,” adding “New Yorkers … have been asked to shoulder this burden almost entirely alone, despite the fact that this challenge originated far beyond our city’s borders.”

On Saturday, the Democrat mayor of El Paso, Oscar Leeser, declared a state of emergency – following in the footsteps of Denver’s Democrat Mayor Michael Hancock, who recently admitted that the city can’t continue to support migrants transported from the border.

El Paso has run out of funding to accommodate the 2400+ people entering the city every day from Mexico and is asking for outside assistance to deal with the influx of “asylum seekers.” While the Biden Administration continues to ignore and even obscure the crisis on the southern border, leaked videos of enormous migrant groups lining up for entry at El Paso gates are beginning to circulate, debunking the claim that the White House is taking action.

Even Elon Musk on Sunday asked who so few news organizations are reporting on the influx of illegal immigrants.

Why do so few report about millions of people crossing the border? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

As we noted on Sunday, the refusal of the White House and Democrat run cities to act honestly when it comes to the migrant crisis suggests a desire to avoid political accountability (either that, or an agenda to deliberately destabilize the country). If they admit to the crisis, they then have to admit that their immigration policies are a failure. So, they attempt to gaslight the American public and hide the truth. Karen Jean-Pierre even attempted to blame Republicans for the situation instead of taking responsibility.

The unprecedented wave of illegal immigrants has resulted in a historic number of apprehensions (at least 2.4 million in the past year) as well as fiscal disaster in the cities that accommodate migrants instead of arresting them and sending them back across the border. The impending end of Title 42 this month has accelerated the threat. The law requires migrants to be transported back to Mexico immediately after being stopped by Border Patrol, instead of allowing them to remain in the US for months or even years while waiting for courts to decide their citizenship status.

Migrants in many cases are able to collect extensive welfare if designated as asylum seekers or refugees, and Census Bureau data shows that at least 63% of them do in fact try to obtain benefits. Biden is also pressing for a general amnesty for millions of migrants that are already residing in the US, which is encouraging even more border crossings.

