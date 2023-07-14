“We need to create a searchable, user-friendly catalogue .. If we link that with AI, big data & IoT there are ways for us to come up with instant measurement & reporting of the carbon footprint .. to help people make different choices”: WEF Summer Davos

"We need to create a searchable, user-friendly catalogue .. If we link that with AI, big data & IoT there are ways for us to come up with instant measurement & reporting of the carbon footprint .. to help people make different choices": WEF Summer Davos pic.twitter.com/QU8gJYou8b — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) July 11, 2023

