“We need to create a searchable, user-friendly catalogue .. If we link that with AI, big data & IoT there are ways for us to come up with instant measurement & reporting of the carbon footprint .. to help people make different choices”: WEF Summer Davos

  1. Gee, thanks China. I just don’t know where we’d be without you. Can you come tuck us in at night, too? Maybe a little bedtime story about Mao?

