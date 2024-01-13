WEF Claims ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Who Question ‘Experts’ Are ‘More Dangerous Than Terrorists’

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice
The World Economic Forum has declared that anybody who promotes a “different perception of reality” and questions the authority of “experts” should be considered “more dangerous” than a terrorist in 2024.
The World Economic Forum has published their Global Risk Report for 2024 ahead of the WEF Summit in Davos later this month and according to managing director Saadia Zahidi, so-called conspiracy theorists must be crushed so the global elite can remain “the owner of the truth.”
“Mis- and dis-information is the number one risk. We put together the views of fifteen hundred experts and that is what they are most worried about,” declared Zahidi, ranking so-called conspiracy theories as more dangerous than terrorists, economic collapse, and the potential outbreak of World War 3.