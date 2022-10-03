Posted: October 3, 2022 Categories: Videos WEF Member Reveals How Global Elites Work with Google to Censor Their Critics KYLENBECKER Published October 2, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
4 thoughts on “WEF Member Reveals How Global Elites Work with Google to Censor Their Critics”
Unbelievable!! Comes right out and says it!! Did she get fired yet?
So WEF stands for World Economic Forum and we have a member of it saying: “We own the science.” Isn’t this just another way of saying, MONEY HAS TAKEN OVER SCIENCE?!!
.
What it is actually is Grants the get. For the proper amount of money, they can get the results They desire. Covid 19 proved that beyond a doubt. It’s all about the greenbacks and control over their slaves.
Yeah, but it’s amazing that she’s broadcasting it!!
.
I found out her name is Melissa Fleming. Hmmm… Here’s her Wiki blurb:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Melissa_Fleming
.