WEF: ‘Racism’ Is Causing Massive Rise In Heart Failure Among African Americans

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

The spike in heart attacks in the African-American community since 2021 is caused by “racism” according to so-called experts at the World Economic Forum-funded Mayo Clinic.

Heart attacks have soared around the world since 2021, with experts creatively blaming the spike on all manner of unlikely causes including being too happy, waking late on weekends, climate change, not wearing masks, gas stoves, video games and memes, and tiny particles in the air, among countless other bizarre excuses published by mainstream media in recent years.

Experts also tried to blame the rise in the number of professional footballers’ suffering cardiac arrests on referee’s whistles.

However, acording to Dr. LaPrincess Brewer of the Mayo Clinic, soaring hypertension rates in the African-American community are not due not to lifestyle decisions made by black people, or the Covid vaccine roll-out, but can be attributed to “systemic racism.”

Dr. Brewer is a medical doctor whose research “seeks to better elucidate the social determinants of cardiovascular health and how they contribute to racial and ethnic disparities in cardiovascular disease,” according to her Mayo Clinic bio.

The Mayo Clinic News Network reported that their so-called “experts” all concur with Dr. Brewer that “racism” is the reason that heart failure has skyrocketed in the past three years.

Dr. LaPrincess Brewer says that the huge spike in cardiac arrests in the African-American community are caused by “racism”

According to Brewer, racism in the US causes “food insecurity, housing insecurity, redlining, which really limits certain individuals from receiving opportunities and resources to better their health.”

The establishment is experiencing major problems explaining the massive increase in cardiovascular disease since the mRNA vaccines were unleashed on the world. Corporation-controlled media outlets, including some “conservatives,” blame everything from fluctuating weather patterns and daylight saving time to watching too much television and even too much sex.

Suddenly, all the normal things humans have been doing for eternity magically cause otherwise healthy people to have a heart attack or stroke, something that never happened before Operation Warp Speed.

The stakes are high, and those who caused the pandemic know their days are numbered. The more that is revealed, the harder they try to cover up the truth, even if their cover-ups are painful and patently false.