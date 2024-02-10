Biden Defends His Mental Acuity, Says He Convinced ‘President of Mexico’ to Open Border With Gaza

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Biden defended his mental acuity on Thursday by telling the media that he convinced the “President of Mexico” to open their border with Gaza for humanitarian aid.

WATCH:

“As you know, initially, the president of Mexico, el-Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in,” Biden said during a press conference at the White House. “I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate.”

Special counsel Robert Hur’s report said “[Biden] did not remember when he was vice president” and forgot “when his term began.”

“He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.”

Judging by Biden’s comments above, he seems to have also forgot he’s funding Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign and bypassed Congress to send Israel tons of bombs to drop on their civilian population.