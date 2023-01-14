WEF Rolls Out Plan to ‘Tackle Harmful Online Content’ and ‘Misinformation’

Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) is ramping up its efforts to push for increased censorship online.

Ahead of the looming annual WEF summit in Davos, Switzerland, the WEF has rolled out its plan to “tackle” so-called “misinformation” and “harmful online content.”

In preparation for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, which runs from 16–20 January 2023, the WEF’s “Global Coalition for Digital Safety” has laid out the organization’s goals for online censorship.

On its website, the WEF describes the initiative as:

The Global Coalition for Digital Safety aims to accelerate public-private cooperation to tackle harmful content online and will serve to exchange best practices for new online safety regulation, take coordinated action to reduce the risk of online harms, and drive forward collaboration on programs to enhance digital media literacy.

The Global Coalition for Digital Safety has now published a white paper on its plans for online censorship which will be used to instruct world leaders on “how to tackle” so-called “misinformation” during this year’s summit.

The key idea behind WEF’s effort is that the tenets of “international human rights” such as they are, can and should be “translated to online, digital safety, and affect everybody; individuals, as well as businesses and other groups.”

It’s not long before a write-up announcing the effort on the Switzerland-based group’s website gets to the point: “harmful online content,” and how to “tackle it. ”

All the usual rhetorical “aids” are used to justify and make the case.

However, the WEF’s goals simply descend into speech restrictions and censorship of the average person.

