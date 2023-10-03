WEF Running U.S Border Crisis from Military Bases in Panama

By Hunter Fielding – News Addicts

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has taken control of several American military bases in Panama and is orchestrating the flood of migrants that are heading toward the U.S. southern border in their millions.

The globalist organization is reportedly running an operation to round up migrants and transport them to the border so they can illegally enter the United States through President Joe Biden’s open border.

The WEF’s operation was revealed by political commentator Ann Vandersteel during her show “Right Now with Ann Vandersteel.”

The host recently visited the former site of Fort Clayton near the former Panama Canal Zone, once a heavy base of operations for the United States.

“That’s right, the World Economic Forum flag flying overhead of the old SOUTHCOM (U.S. Southern Command) base, which was Fort Clayton in Panama.

“That’s right, next to the Panamanian flag.

“The U.S. government has abandoned Panama, which is the American crown jewel of Latin America.

“The United States military compounds are either totally rundown, or worse occupied by, as I said, globalist psychopaths.”

“So just remember that the old SOUTHCOM base known as Fort Clayton today flies the World Economic Forum flag on top of it.”

The revelation that the WEF is taking over parts of Panama comes as reports indicate that the number of South American migrants arriving in Panama through the near-inhospitable environments of the Darien Gap on their journey to the U.S. will surpass the 400,000 mark before October.

These figures come from Panama’s National Migration Service, which reported that as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 399,606 South American migrants had entered the country through the Darien Gap.

The crisis for Panama has especially worsened in September, with the daily number of migrants pouring in through the jungles of the Darien Gap exceeding 2,000 people.

The unprecedented number of migrants crossing through Panama beat the record of 248,000 migrants set last year and 2021’s similarly record-breaking number of 133,000.

Of the 400,000 migrants that have already crossed Panama’s southern border this year, over 324,000 were from South America, including 252,000 Venezuelans, nearly 48,000 Ecuadorians and more than 13,000 Colombians.

Nearly 40,000 migrants are from the Caribbean, around 28,000 are Asians and a little under 8,000 are Africans.

Panamanian officials warn that, despite the slew of new measures the government has implemented in an attempt to curb record migration, the number of migrants and so-called asylum seekers that could enter the country through the Darien Gap could reach more than half a million before the year ends.