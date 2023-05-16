Went from ‘95% effective’ to ‘only works if you get it at lunch time’https://t.co/hNQnrG4GBZ pic.twitter.com/XI6kUlVfVH
— Rebekah Barnett (@dystopian_DU) May 15, 2023
Posted: May 16, 2023
Categories: News
8 thoughts on “Went from ‘95% effective’ to ‘only works if you get it at lunch time’”
And if you take it after sunset you turn into a werewolf.
.
Hahaha!!!
Nice. But don’t forget, it has to be during a full moon, too.
Yeah. This guy found that out:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVOqgsEgGEI
.
I have my Silver Bullets & Wooden Heart Spikes ready for the Wherewolfs, Vampires, Pedophiles, Vaccine Zombies, Demon Possesed Politicians, & any other Mentally Ill Deviants.
Hahaha! Yep, and I also have garlic, and The Bill of Rights.
🙂
.
They just love to rub it in again & again on the gullible goyim who fall for their evil. True psychopathy at work right in front of your eyes.
Free lunch day!!? FREE vaccinations!! Survey of 100 participants or employees at some fckd up company lunch??? Taco Tuesday turned into DEATH SHOT TUESDAY!!! Stupid fckg SHEEPLES!!!!
Just trust the plan & take the Orange Messiahs Snake Oil Miracle Vaxx !!