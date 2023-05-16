Biden Admin Launches Initiative to Train Public How to Spot ‘Radical’ Conservatives and Fight ‘Domestic Terrorism’ by Kyle Becker

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the administration of President Joe Biden is set to launch an initiative aimed at addressing the issue of domestic terrorism.

Under this initiative, the DHS intends to provide educational resources, including videos, to help individuals identify potential threats related to domestic terrorism. The focus of these materials will be on promoting awareness and understanding of the signs associated with radicalization.

President Joe Biden recently gave a graduation commencement address at Howard University, a Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) member, in which he claimed that “white supremacy” is the greatest terrorism threat to the United States.

Link to full article