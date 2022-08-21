What is ‘tomato flu’? ‘Very contagious’ virus detected in kids, docs warn

New York Post – by Nika Shakhnazarova
As the world continues its fight against COVID-19 and the ever-spreading monkeypox virus, it seems as though there’s another illness gaining a foothold.
“Tomato flu” was first identified in India on May 6 and has so far infected 82 children, who are all under the age of 5, according to a study by the Lancet Respiratory Medicine Journal.
A further 26 kids up to the age of 10 are suspected of having cases of tomato flu.
Aptly named for the red blisters that appear on the skin, the new virus comes armed with fever and joint pain.
“Just as we are dealing with the probable emergence of fourth wave of COVID-19, a new virus known as tomato flu, or tomato fever, has emerged in India in the state of Kerala in children younger than 5 years,” the Lancet reported.
“The rare viral infection is in an endemic state and is considered non-life-threatening; however, because of the dreadful experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, vigilant management is desirable to prevent further outbreaks.”
The virus has so far been detected in the Kollam district of Kerala, India, and nearby areas of Anchal, Aryankavu and Neduvathur.
“Children are at increased risk of exposure to tomato flu as viral infections are common in this age group and spread is likely to be through close contact,” Lancet’s report added.
Medics say the infection, which currently has no drug to fight it, is “very contagious” and has striking similarities to hand, foot and mouth disease.
“Given the similarities to hand, foot and mouth disease, if the outbreak of tomato flu in children is not controlled and prevented, transmission might lead to serious consequences by spreading in adults as well,” the study added.
Other reported symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and body aches.
Some cases, albeit very few, reported a change in limb color.
“It is not a fatal disease, but it is contagious and can spread from person to person, although the actual ways in which the infection spreads are still being studied,” Dr. Subhash Chandra, assistant professor of Internal Medicine at Amrita Hospital told India Today.
“Patients who develop tomato fever should drink plenty of fluids and rest in bed, as it is also advised for other viral fevers, to keep the body hydrated and well-rested.”
Those who contract the virus are placed in isolation for 5 to 7 days.
https://nypost.com/2022/08/19/what-is-tomato-flu-very-contagious-virus-detected-in-kids/
6 thoughts on “What is ‘tomato flu’? ‘Very contagious’ virus detected in kids, docs warn”
It’ll never end, that’s why many have been trying t show the lies from many angles. However, there’s proof that people like Steve Falconer are putting out, that sinks the bad ship virology. (The End of Germ Theory, Falconer’s latest documentary on Bitchute)
In 1952, virologists realized they were wrong in assuming viruses reproduce themselves. The industry was hard pressed to find a replacement theory. At the time, John Enders was doing a culturing experiment involving measles. The industry snatched up his method; they gave him the Nobel Prize and put him on the cover of TIME magazine. Enders’ virus culture technique became the industry gold standard for proving viral contagion. It still remains the standard today.
Thanks to researchers like Falconer, likely gaining knowledge from Stefan Lanka’s decades of work, it’s been shown that Enders revealed in his own paper, that he performed a control experiment along with his hypothetical experiment. He revealed that the control result was the same as his hypothetical experiment. This means that his experiment was BUNK, only he didn’t just come out and admit it. Here’s his quote;
“A second agent was obtained from an uninoculated culture of monkey kidney cells. The cytopathic changes it induced in the unstained preparations could not be distinguished with confidence from the viruses isolated from measles.” (p. 15 of PDF)
https://ia800903.us.archive.org/5/items/PropagationInTissueCulturesOfCytopathogenicAgentsFromPatientsOCRVersion10_201904/Propagation%20in%20Tissue%20Cultures%20of%20Cytopathogenic%20Agents%20from%20Patients%20OCR%20version%201-0.pdf
In a control experiment you leave out the supposed agent. If you were testing car wax and wanted to do a control, you’d wax half the hood (for example) and leave the other half unwaxed, then compare results after a period of time. In the virus experiment, Enders combined sputum from a patient with measles with vero cells, then different antibiotics and other stuff is put into the culture. For the control, Enders left out the sputum which supposedly contained the measles virus.
Since his control had the same result as the non-control, it must be concluded that the sputum with the “measles” had nothing to do with the result, since both cultures exhibited “viral” production.
As un sexy as this seems, Enders admitted his method was bunk, without saying so. However, the virology industry overlooked his revelation all these years.
Recently former virologist Stefan Lanka repeated the Enders experiment and got the same results; control result same as non-control.
This is a 2 to the head for the pseudo-science of virology, and therefore any further mention of multi- syllable horse sh*t, variants and new viruses is FALSE!
..Rock and roll will never die, but viruses are dead, we could move along if people would get this through their head…
Real Good song about this whole nightmare
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F0PqmwDYB1hu/
What a way to force compliance in destroying all tomato plants (including hydroponics)–create a nonsense “tomato flu”! What’s next? “Water flu”? “O2 flu”?
Oh brother! For cryin out loud. Enough already. We already know Joey is suffering from the potato flu. After all, they don’t call him Mr. Potato head for nothing.
Speaking of which, my ass is suffering from the Jalapeño flu. I need to take a sh*t.
Lol
hahahaha……….
Oh PULEEEEEEEZE!!!