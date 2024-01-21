What we learned at Davos 2024: global aristocracy intends on ‘Rebuilding Trust’ through censorship and surveillance

By JORDAN SCHACHTEL – The Dossier

Another Gathering of the Ghouls is behind us, as the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2024 Davos confab has come to an end.

Here’s what we learned about the plans our technocratic tyrant overlords have for us, along with a series of highlights (the good, the bad, and the notable) from the annual Swiss mountain retreat.

“Rebuilding Trust” was the theme of the conference, but nobody admitted to any wrongdoing

The 2024 program was one for the ages. Attendees watched Pfizer’s Albert Bourla talk about his company’s embrace of Artificial Intelligence (AI). They saw depopulation advocate Bill “Bugman” Gates advancing the climate hoax. John Kerry appeared on four different stages to discuss the “energy transition.” We also saw Klaus Schwab sit down for a 1 on 1 with the second highest ranking Chinese government official.

The Art Wall that greets Davos attendees

In none of these panels did anyone show any bit of regret for their decisions. Unsurprisingly, none of the catastrophic “errors” made during the Covid hysteria era never came up. Some devised even more authoritarian solutions for the “problems” that humanity faces. Gates, for his part, said he was working on vaccine patches so that uptake for shoddy pharmaceuticals will be even higher next time around.

To the WEF crowd, “Rebuilding Trust” often meant doing a better job to silence people by filtering out what they deemed “misinformation” and “disinformation.” In short, the problem isn’t them, it’s the people who are in the way. In order to rebuild trust, they want independent platforms like this one to be out of the way, through invasive surveillance and censorship measures.

There was no real debate

In order to get access to Club Davos, prospective participants are ideologically vetted for adherence to the big narratives advanced by Schwab and the gang. Davos isn’t a forum for robust debate, but a chance for the global ruling class to rally together behind the same agenda items.

The Slava Slush Fund remains intact

Surprise surprise: the annual meeting began with a Volodomyr Zelensky appeal for more money. His speech received a standing ovation in Davos. Lots of powerful leaders dedicated their address to the Ukrainian effort, demanding a continuing flow to the seemingly never-ending Ukraine money spigot.

China takes center stage

Despite hating Putin with a fury, the WEF crowd LOVES its more powerful Chinese ally. From Klaus Schwab to the corporate media and multinational company CEOs in attendance, the Chinese premier was met with much fanfare.

Davos has become deeply unpopular in the United States

As evidenced by the razor thin U.S. congressional delegation (only 7 members this year, most of whom are Davos regulars) and a lack of Biden Admin heavyweights (John Kerry led the delegation) that made the trip to Switzerland, there is very little public support for the agenda items advanced by Klaus Schwab and his benefactors. Coupled with the fact that legislators wanted to be back home to pass government funding bills, 2024 marked a historic low for American government representatives in Davos.

Rebel News held the bad guys accountable from the outside.

Rebel’s Ezra Levant and Avi Yemeni were a two man wrecking crew. Although they were unsurprisingly not granted credentials to cover the closed-door, invite only conference, they did a brilliant job conducting street interviews that held the malthusian anti-humans accountable.

Javier Milei shined bright

Newly elected Argentinian President Javier Milei went into the belly of the beast armed with a Freedom MOAB.

His entire address was a masterclass of an in-person rebuke of the Davos agenda, and it immediately inspired voices for freedom around the world.

After wining the November election Milei declared that he didn’t intend to “guide lambs,” but instead to “awaken lions.” And that’s exactly what he did from his podium in Davos this week.

The Heritage Foundation’s Kevin Roberts made Americans proud

Roberts set the record straight on the supposed morality of the Davos agenda, pushing back on the idea that the WEF and its partners are pursuing anything but a nefarious agenda.

Davos 2024 was ultimately more of the same

Far from “rebuilding trust,” the WEF gang dedicated its 54th annual meeting in Davos to the same major agenda items of the past. The advancement of the climate hoax took front and center. So too did the ideological notion of Stakeholder Capitalism, which is a means to deliver corporate ideological subserviency to the state, similar to how enterprise is structured in China. The World Economic Forum (WEF), through its annual Davos conference, acts as the go-to policy and ideas shop for the ruling class. Like the previous Davos confabs, the 2024 event served to hammer home their authoritarian anti-human agenda items.