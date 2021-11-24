White trucks showing up

I go by HolyDiver on bitchute and on youtube when not shadow banned which is 99% of the time. I wanted to run something by you all on white pick up trucks suddenly showing up here in rural Eastern Indiana in the past year and a half. I have had to chase off a few and they give me bullshit reasons why they are parked in front of my house.

I think these are FEMA or CIA “employees” and they go by cute names like Nelson’s tree service and the latest was Pig Solutions. I am a very nasty 61 year old that is kind to nice people but the nastiest mother f-ker on the planet, when I see demons posing as utility workers, street workers, tree service etc.

So just wanted to give you all a heads up for what I feel is a Trojan horse of morons wearing reflective vests, driving white trucks with flashers on. I guess they think most will never question why they are here. Like I said, I feel, they are FEMA, so I would like to hear others’ thoughts since I have no friends or family to run this theory by.