Arbery Jury Declares All 3 Defendants Guilty Of Murder

In a high-profile verdict that will likely see liberals across the country celebrate, Travis McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan have been convicted of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

All three men were charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony. The verdict comes just days after the Rittenhouse verdict, which had set critics of the crimininal justice system slamming it, after the teenager was spared charges by a local jury (likely due to specific details of Rittenhouses’s case than anything).

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020 and cellphone video leaked to the public show two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery can be seen struggling over McMichael’s shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

In the nearly 2 years since, the case has evolved into one of a handful of major criminal cases typically involving white men or white police officers have become symbols for American criminal justice “accountability”.

Here’s a breakdown of the verdict courtesy of KVUE:

Travis McMichael

* Count 1: Found guilty of malice murder

* Count 2: Found guilty of felony murder

* Count 3: Found guilty of felony murder

* Count 4: Found guilty of felony murder

* Count 5: Found guilty of felony murder

* Count 6: Found guilty of aggravated assault

* Count 8: Found guilty of false imprisonment

* Count 9: Found guilty criminal attempt to commit a felony

Gregory McMichael

* Count 1: Found not guilty of malice murder

* Count 2: Found guilty of felony murder

* Count 3: Found guilty of felony murder

* Count 4: Found guilty of felony murder

* Count 5: Found guilty of felony murder

* Count 6: Found guilty of aggravated assault

* Cpount 8: Found guilty of false imprisonment

* Count 9: Found guilty criminal attempt to commit a felony

William “Roddie” Bryan

* Count 1: Found not guilty of malice murder

* Count 2: Found not guilty of felony murder

* Count 3: Found guilty of felony murder

* Count 4: Found guilty of felony murder

* Count 5: Found guity of felony murder

* Count 6: Found not guilty of aggravated assault

* Cpount 8: Found not guilty of false imprisonment

* Count 9: Found guilty of criminal attempt to commit a felony

