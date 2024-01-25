WHO Blames ‘Fake News and Conspiracy Theories’ As Sovereign Nations Reject Pandemic Treaty

Notice how Tedros does not address any of the legitimate concerns regarding the globalist Pandemic Treaty. He simply dismisses critics as conspiracy theorists and repeats a series of lies and half-truths about the treaty.

Should sovereign nations of the world trust the WHO with such overarching powers? Not on the evidence of the WHO’s latest dictatorial power grab.

The increasingly authoritarian WHO has announced plans to roll out a global police force that will be responsible for punishing citizens who spread non-mainstream content on the Internet.

In a session titled “Disease X,” Tedros declared that in order to be “better prepared” and “to understand disease X,” the WHO’s legally binding ‘Pandemic Agreement’ needs to be adopted by leaders worldwide.

“This is about a common enemy,” Tedros said, adding “without a shared response, we will face the same problem as COVID.”

He explained that the deadline for the legislation is May of this year and member states are negotiating between countries to implement it.

“This is a common global interest, and very narrow national interests should not come in the way,” he continued, adding “of course national interests are natural, but they could be difficult and affect the negotiations.”

Tedros also declared that COVID was “the first disease X, and it could happen again.” Here is the full exchange: