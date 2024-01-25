WHO Blames ‘Fake News and Conspiracy Theories’ As Sovereign Nations Reject Pandemic Treaty

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice
The World Health Organization is blaming “fake news, lies and conspiracy theories” as sovereign nations continue to withdraw their support for the Pandemic Treaty that would hand over national sovereignty to the globalist institution.
WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is sharpening his attacks on critics of the Pandemic Treaty, dismissing those with legitimate concerns regarding sovereignty as “conspiracy theorists” and peddlers of “fake news.”
The Pandemic Agreement or Treaty would grant the WHO unprecedented control over sovereign nations – allowing them to make decisions that override federal governments, outlaw free speech and imprison citizens for sharing so-called “misinformation” online. Watch: