Why did no one help her? Fatal subway burning exposes New York City’s sad disconnect to humanity

The bystanders were too busy filming. The cops? Well, instead of wrapping their jackets around a burning woman in an F train stopped at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue Station on Sunday morning, they walked by.
Then there was Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, the animal charged with lighting the match that set the innocent subway rider on fire — thus igniting a hellscape that feels like a metaphor for New York City’s decaying underground.
Surely, someone would have thrown their coat over her, ran to look for water, screamed at her to stop, drop and roll. Found a fire extinguisher. Yelled for help. Something. Most of us like to think we would have acted to save her life.
But a woman is now dead.
The whole scene of this gruesome killing embodies multiple layers of our dysfunctional city — and the brokenness of our society, writ large.