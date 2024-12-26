Israeli Airstrikes Target Gaza Hospitals and Civil Defense HQ – Scores Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation forces bombed a civil defense headquarters in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City and continued their attacks on Al-Awda, Al-Indonesian, and Kamal Adwan hospitals.

Scores of people were killed in the Israeli air raids on Tuesday, and a humanitarian aid convoy was looted by gangs connected to the occupation after the Israeli air force assassinated the security personnel guarding it, Al-Jazeera reported.

The Israeli bombing of the Civil Defense headquarters in Gaza’s Al-Daraj neighborhood led to the death of a Civil Defense member and his son, along with several civilians injured.

Major Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense, confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces are preventing rescue teams from operating and assisting residents in need.

War on Hospitals

Meanwhile, the Israeli military intensified its assault on Gaza’s health sector, besieging and directly targeting the Indonesian, Kamal Adwan, and Al-Awda hospitals, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

The ministry stated that Israeli airstrikes have targeted all departments of Kamal Adwan Hospital, causing widespread damage. Shrapnel has spread throughout the hospital grounds, creating terrifying sounds and significant harm.

Israeli vehicles were reportedly firing at Kamal Adwan Hospital, located in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, and using robots and explosive barrels to destroy surrounding buildings.

The ongoing attacks left 20 medical staff and patients injured, with substantial damage to the hospital’s structure, according to the facility’s director, Dr. Hussam ABu Safiya.

At Al-Awda Hospital, located in Tal al-Zaatar east of Jabaliya in northern Gaza, Israeli warplanes launched violent airstrikes, accompanied by intense tank fire. This led to a fire in nearby houses and damage to the central drug warehouse.

The hospital administration also confirmed that gunfire hit both Al-Awda and Indonesian hospitals, causing damage and sparking fear among patients inside.

Looters in Action

In a separate incident, a truck carrying flour in central Gaza was looted following an Israeli airstrike that killed four security personnel guarding the convoy in Deir Al-Balah city.

The United Nations Food Agency reported that 23 out of 66 trucks in the convoy carrying essential food and humanitarian supplies were looted.

UN deputy spokeswoman Stephanie Tremblay said that the convoy, which had left from the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing via the recently approved Philadelphi corridor, had initially reached its destination without incident, but delays and the subsequent Israeli airstrike resulted in significant losses.

The government media office in Gaza accused Israeli forces of fully supporting the theft of humanitarian aid, stating that the aim was to starve the civilian population.

According to the latest statistics from Gaza’s government media office, Israel has assassinated 723 policemen and aid workers since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023.

The occupation forces frequently target policemen who are guarding aid shipments, and armed gangs—protected by the Israeli military—steal the humanitarian supplies.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,338 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,764 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.