Why Has New York City COVID Hospitalizations Spiked Amid 90 Percent Vaccinated Population?

Gateway Pundit – by Alicia Powe

Despite an overwhelming majority of New York residents being fully vaccinated, hospitals in the state are reportedly filled with Covid infected patients and an increasing number of those admitted with the virus are children.

During a remote press briefing from City Hall on Monday, outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio claimed there were 17,343 new Covid-positive test results in the city, of which 296 were hospitalized.

Statewide, hospitalizations surged by 11 percent in just one day, from 4,891 on Christmas to 5,526 on Sunday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday.

The number of pediatric admissions in New York City increased by 395 percent in the past two weeks. From Dec. 5 to 11, there were 22 cases of Covid hospitalizations amongst children in NYC. The number jumped to 109 from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, ABC 7 reports.

Statewide, pediatric hospitalizations increased from 70 to 184 during the same time frame.

Why is there an influx of Covid hospitalizations in regions with the highest vaccinated populations if the mandated experimental vaccines are actually “safe and effective?”

At least 16,126,203 people or 82 percent of New York’s population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while approximately 13,874,220 people or 71 percent of New York residents has been fully vaccinated, according to USA Facts.

As of December 24, 2021, 71.7 percent of children from 12 to 17 years of age in the state had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines, and 64.1 percent were been fully vaccinated. At least 27 percent of kids 5 to 11 years of age had received at least one dose and 16.1 percent were been fully vaccinated.

In New York City, at least 90 percent of adult residents have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine and 82 percent are fully vaccinated, according to data published on the city’s official website.

Evidently, the COVID jabs do not inoculate against transmission of the coronavirus and masks are not “stopping the spread.” But the inefficacy of the experimental shots and face coverings is not stopping the Democrat lawmakers from continuing to coerce the public towards 100 percent COVID compliance.

The Big Apple, the city with some of the most stringent COVID regulations in the country, has forced millions of its residents to comply with its vaccine mandate to keep their jobs and go to school. New York City residents as young as 5-years old must present vaccine passports to legally enter restaurants, bars, gyms, sports arenas and nearly every indoor venue.

Getting caught forging a vaccine passport in New York City results in a 7-year prison sentence, while the penalty for a bootleg vaccine passport is a 1-year prison sentence in New York state.

Masks are required in every indoor venue and violators who choose not to wear face coverings face $1000 fines.

Hochul and De Blasio insist the recent uptick of Covid hospitalizations warrant even more sweeping Covid measures.

The latest daily report of Covid infections shows 17,343 new positive test results in the city, the New York Post reports.

De Blasio warns the “staggering figure” should serve as “a powerful, powerful reminder — once again — to get everyone vaccinated, everyone boosted as quickly as possible.”

The mayor’s vaccine mandate for private businesses, which specifies that employers “may not allow any unvaccinated workers to come to their workplace” went into effect on Monday.

Speaking to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday, De Blasio warned, “every mayor, every governor, every CEO in America should do vaccine mandates now because 2022 has to be the year we leave COVID behind.”

Hochul on Monday urged parents to get their children vaccinated before returning to school in the new year.

“With respect to our young people, parents I’m calling on you this is the time, you have kids home from school, there are plenty of vaccination opportunities from your pediatrician, to a site set up by the state of New York, our urgent care centers, drug stores,” Hochul said. “So many places where you can go get your child vaccinated before they get back to school.”

Gateway Pundit