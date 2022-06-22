Posted: June 22, 2022 Categories: Videos Will the U.S. INVADE Texas over this? They just might Redacted Jun 21, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
6 thoughts on “Will the U.S. INVADE Texas over this? They just might”
Why does she call it a “manifesto” at the 10:25 mark? Is she implying this is a terrorist document?
I heard that as well?
It’s up for a vote, mistake number 1.
If the people of Texas want these things, they’re going to have to take them.
This will never pass. They tried it a few years back to get rid of the TSA. The Feds threatened to shoot any plane down that didn’t have TSA.
Texas can sustain itself but in the end, the Fed government will just blockade the Gulf of Mexico and will bombard Texas with an aerial assault if a war ever broke out over it. Texas can win land and/or naval battles but has very little protection from aerial assaults.
Sounds like a bit of theology mixed into this?
I do believe the Texas National Guard has their own airplanes, don’t they? Along with every other implement of war. And if these pricks tried dropping bombs on America, the whole country would unleash on their ass.
Of course you understand, if Texas succeeds it will be argued that their people are no longer under the protection of the Bill of Rights and you will have yourself a theocracy with fifty factions cutting one another’s throats, vying for their interpretation of the Bible to be the law in that land.