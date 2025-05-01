Wish Greg Abbott would protect Texans like he does Israel https://t.co/6yTPXPK23S
— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) April 30, 2025
2 thoughts on “Wish Greg Abbott would protect Texans like he does Israel”
What else can be expected from a Christian Zionist? Funny thing is, there’s a group of Jewish Orthodox rabbis (Neturei Karta) who also oppose Israel! So Abbott and Costello considers them “antisemitic”? Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Doesn’t surprise me coming from the Zionist governor on wheels. He allowed police to crack down, arrest and assault students protesting against Israel at UT Austin. He’s an ass. Always has been and always will.
